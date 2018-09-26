For Eyes Brings Visibility This World Sight Day

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Eyes, one of the national leaders in optical retail, is helping to promote preventative eye health for World Sight Day, an annual day of awareness that focuses on the global problem of blindness and visual impairment.

Preventable eye health is a topic that affects every person and age group in the country.

According to World Health Organization, over 253 million people have some form of visual impairment. Luckily, these issues can be detected through proper eye care, such as a yearly comprehensive eye exam. With 75 percent of visual impairments being avoidable, comprehensive eye exams, like other annual checkups, help to diagnose and detect various health issues and can delay or even prevent vision loss..

"At For Eyes, we understand that the first step to healthy eyes is an annual comprehensive eye exam. We are honored to provide proper optical care and promotions to help people all over the country get the frames and services they need to see clearer this World Sight Day," said Jose Costa, CEO North America for GrandVision NV.

Promotional For Eyes World Sight Day Offers from October 5 to October 11 include: *

Instant refund on any eye exam with purchase + 50 percent off lenses (All markets except CA & VA and select stores in MD, DC, NJ, PA)

CA & VA and select stores in MD, DC, NJ, PA) Free frame with purchase + 50 percent off lenses** (CA & VA only)

Instant refund on your eye exam with purchase + 50 percent off second purchase (select stores in MD, DC, NJ, PA)

*Restrictions apply. See store associate for additional details. Discount not applicable to government healthcare programs.

** Regular retail price of free frames cannot exceed $69. May be used as $69 credit to frames with a retail value of $139 or more. Credit cannot exceed cost of frame. Offer requires purchase of a lens package. Only 1 free frame or $69 credit per customer. Ray Ban, Oakley, and Maui Jim excluded. Offer valid for first 100 customers.

Regardless of age, proper eye care is an important step for maintaining overall eye health.

Fortunately, in many cases, vision loss can be averted when found at an early stage. Make your eyes a priority this World Sight Day and visit worldsightday.foreyes.com to find your nearest For Eyes location or to book an appointment with an Independent Doctor of Optometry.

About For Eyes

Founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, For Eyes was built with the focus of providing a welcoming environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards for optical care. For Eyes has grown to nearly 120 stores across the United States. Leveraging knowledge in optical care, technology and products along with our opticians and independent doctors of optometry located in or adjacent to For Eyes locations, For Eyes provides the highest level of vision care.

