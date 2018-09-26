For Eyes Heightens Visibility In Hialeah On World Sight Day in Partnership With The Salvation Army

For Eyes' national lab has been located in the Hialeah area for the last 40 years, and is a core part of the For Eyes business. Employing over 100 people in the local community, the lab has helped to improve eye health across the nation by manufacturing approximately 400,000 glasses per year.

In honor of World Sight Day in Hialeah, and for the first time ever, For Eyes will be launching the For Eyes Mobile Unit, a van equipped with the latest digital eye exam technology, to promote and deliver eye exams on-site at the Salvation Army. With the help of Hialeah's Salvation Army, on October 9th, from 9:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m. members of the Hialeah Salvation Army community in need of vision care will receive comprehensive eye exams at 7450 West 4th Avenue by an independent doctor of optometry, Dr. Carlos Mesa.

Dr. Mesa will be donating his time throughout the day, and offering 25 free eye exams in the For Eyes Mobile Unit. After receiving a prescription from Dr. Mesa, patients can walk to the nearby For Eyes location to receive their free pair of prescribed glasses*, which will be fabricated in the local lab.

"At For Eyes, Hialeah has a special place in our hearts, as many of our employees live and work in the community. This World Sight Day, we are honored to work with the Hialeah Salvation Army to provide eye care to the Salvation Army community," said Jose Costa, CEO North America for GrandVision.

"Caring for those in need is a core mission of the Salvation Army," said Lieutentant Kelvin Garcia, Corps Officer of Hialeah Corps. "This World Sight Day, we are pleased to partner with For Eyes to host this event dedicated to supplying preventative eye exams to the Hialeah community."

Make your eyes a priority this World Sight Day and visit worldsightday.foreyes.com to find your nearest For Eyes location or to book an appointment with an independent doctor of optometry.

*Select styles only. Free lenses are plastic CR-39. Limited to 1 free complete pair per customer. See store associate for details. Valid on 10/9/2018, only in our 7535 W 4th Ave., Hialeah location. Does not require a purchase.

About For Eyes

Founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, For Eyes was built with the focus of providing a welcoming environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards for optical care. For Eyes has grown to nearly 120 stores across the United States. Leveraging knowledge in optical care, technology and products along with our opticians and independent doctors of optometry located in or adjacent to For Eyes locations, For Eyes provides the highest level of vision care.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). The Salvation Army has served survivors of every major national disaster since 1900. The Salvation Army does not place an administrative fee on disaster donations – during emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. For more information, go to SalvationArmyUSA.org or follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS.

