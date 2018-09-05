For Eyes To Increase Access To Eye Health In Owings Mills With New Location

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Eyes, one of the national leaders in optical retail, just brought family-friendly service and affordable optical care to Owings Mills with its new store opening. To mark the openings of the new Owings Mills location, For Eyes will be hosting a grand opening celebration and will offer free vision screenings, basic tests to determine if an additional comprehensive eye exam is needed, to qualified participants* at the event.

"At For Eyes, we are proud to offer every customer a perfect blend of optical care and affordable fashion. With over 100 locations across America, we are thrilled to be adding another location to the Maryland market, this time in Owings Mills," said Jose Costa, CEO North America for GrandVision NV. "We believe personal health should be a top priority, and we're excited to bring a convenient new location for our customers to experience quality optical care."

The new For Eyes Owings Mills location will hold its grand opening event as follows:

September 29 th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 10100 Reisterstown Road

In addition to offering free vision screenings at the grand opening event, customers will receive a free pair of sunglasses, no purchase necessary, or a free $49/$69 frame credit with the purchase of a lens package.** With more than 1,000 frames to choose from in-store, For Eyes has the perfect frames for every member of the family. For Eyes is dedicated to their customers and offers 100% satisfaction guarantee, free lifelong service and the lowest price guaranteed with every purchase.

To book an appointment with an independent doctor of optometry located in For Eyes, learn more about the new store location or find a For Eyes location near you, visit https://www.foreyes.com/scheduleexam.

*See store associate for further details and exclusions.

**Free frames' retail price up to $69. Credit of $69 can be applied to frames of $139 or higher. Free optical frame requires purchase of a lens package. No purchase required for free sunglasses up to $69. Limited to 1 free frame or credit of $69 per customer. Discount cannot be applied to Ray Ban and Oakley. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or coupons. Offer can be combined with insurance benefits. See store associate for details. Offer valid for first 100 customers until October 15, 2018.

About For Eyes

Founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, For Eyes was built with the focus of providing a welcoming environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards for optical care. For Eyes has grown to nearly 120 stores across the United States. Leveraging knowledge in optical care, technology and products, along with our technicians and independent doctors of optometry located in our locations, For Eyes provides the highest level of vision care in each of its stores.

SOURCE For Eyes