For Eyes To Open Four New Locations In Southern California

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Eyes, one of the national leaders in optical retail, just brought family-friendly service and affordable eye care to southern California. To mark the openings of the new Irvine, Long Beach, Torrance and Huntington Beach locations, For Eyes will be hosting grand opening celebrations and will offer free vision screenings, basic tests to determine if an additional comprehensive eye exam is needed, to all qualified participants* at the events.

"At For Eyes, we are proud to offer every customer a perfect blend of optical care and affordable fashion. With over 100 locations across America, we are thrilled to finally be breaking into the Southern California market, beginning with these four stores," said Jose Costa, CEO North America for GrandVision NV. "We believe personal health should be a top priority, and we're excited to bring a convenient new location for our customers to experience quality optical care."

The new For Eyes locations in California will host their grand opening celebrations as follows:

September 22nd For Eyes Torrance For Eyes - Irvine 25360 Crenshaw Blvd. 3995 Alton Pkwy, Suite C 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. September 29th For Eyes - Long Beach For Eyes Huntington Beach 4001 Lakewood Blvd., Suite 110 7596 Edinger Ave. 12 p.m – 4 p.m. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m

In addition to offering free vision screenings at the grand opening event, customers will receive a free pair of sunglasses, no purchase necessary, or a free $49/$69 frame credit with the purchase of a lens package.** With more than 1,000 frames to choose from in-store, For Eyes has the perfect frames for every member of the family.

To book an appointment with one of the independent doctors of optometry located in For Eyes, learn more about the new store locations or find a For Eyes location near you, visit https://www.foreyes.com/scheduleexam.

*See Store Associate for further details and exclusions.

**Free frames' retail price up to $69. Credit of $69 can be applied to frames of $139 or higher. Free optical frame requires purchase of a lens package. No purchase required for free sunglasses up to $69. Limited to 1 free frame or credit of $69 per customer. Discount cannot be applied to Ray Ban and Oakley. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or coupons. Offer can be combined with insurance benefits. See store associate for details. Offer valid for first 100 customers until October 15, 2018.

About For Eyes

Founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, For Eyes was built with the focus of providing a welcoming environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards for optical care. For Eyes has grown to nearly 120 stores across the United States. Leveraging knowledge in optical care, technology and products along with our opticians and independent doctors of optometry located in or adjacent to For Eyes locations, For Eyes provides the highest level of vision care.

