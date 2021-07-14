For families ready to reunite, Vrbo is giving away a vacation a day for a month

The rules are simple. Starting today, Vrbo is inviting participants to:

Follow Vrbo on Twitter or Instagram Post a photo of yourself with the person you've missed most Include a caption explaining why you can't wait to reunite Use #VrboReunionContest

Vrbo will announce a new winner every day for 30 days on its social media channels, giving people multiple chances to win a special reunion vacation with the people they care about most.

Vrbo vacation homes are the perfect spots for families and friends to reunite and reconnect with their loved ones. To inspire families to get back together, Vrbo hand-selected a Trip Board full of family-approved vacation homes across the U.S. The vacation homes are located in a variety of beach, mountain and lake destinations and offer plenty of space to spread out, catch up and stay together under one roof.

The contest begins today and runs until Aug. 13. Winners will be announced each day the contest runs on Vrbo's Instagram and Twitter channels. To learn more and see full contest rules, visit vrbo.com/reunion.



About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2021 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Vrbo