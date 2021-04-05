FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: SHAPE MINDS, BUILD BRANDS, AND DELIVER RESULTS WITH GAME-CHANGING PUBLIC RELATIONS Written By Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We all have something to gain—and lose—when perception equals reality. In today's environment, filled with nonstop news cycles and where reporters, bloggers, citizen journalists, and others create news, shape opinions, and drive trends more quickly than ever. Written by founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, Ronn Torossian, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SHAPE MINDS, BUILD BRANDS, AND DELIVER RESULTS WITH GAME-CHANGING PUBLIC RELATIONS makes a compelling case for PR's value to Fortune 500 companies, executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, politicians, and individuals.

First published in 2011, Torossian provides a candid insider's take on how businesses and individuals can use a strategic mix of psychology, research, data, aesthetics, and digital and intuitive common sense to work with—and sometimes defend against—the media to create winning narratives and achieve positive public recognition and interest. Torossian explains how and why authentic PR and marketing is vital in a competitive and highly fractured marketplace, along with the astonishing results PR can accomplish when done right.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE is an indispensable guide to help any size organization thrive in today's hypercompetitive marketplace.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Ronn Torossian is the founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations. His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie American Business Awards 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year, the American Business Awards PR Executive of the Year, twice over, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist, Metropolitan Magazine's Most Influential New Yorker, and a 2020 Top Crisis Communications Professional by Business Insider.

Credit line for the book must read: © FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: SHAPE MINDS, BUILD BRANDS, AND DELIVER GAME-CHANGING PUBLIC RELATIONS, Ben Bella Books New York, 2021. Unless otherwise specified, but no images may be used, in print or electronically, without written consent from the publisher.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE : SHAPE MINDS, BUILD BRANDS, AND DELIVER GAME-CHANGING PUBLIC RELATIONS

By Ronn Torossian and Karen Kelly

Hardcover / 328 pages / 500 color and b&w illustrations

$24.95 US / $ 31.35 CAN / ISBN-10:1953295096/ BenBella Books, Inc. / April 6, 2021

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

