For Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI is Highlighting that You Are Not Alone

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to 2020, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition. Current research shows the figure may be 2 in 5, or even higher. This May, for Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is highlighting that no one experiencing a mental health condition should feel alone. We need to get ahead of the looming widespread mental health concerns coming to the forefront due to all the pressures and tragedy of the pandemic.

NAMI wants anyone who might have concerns for themselves or a loved one to know that they are not alone. Now more than ever, it is important for the mental health movement to come together. This is a defining moment, rife with change and conflict on multiple fronts, and an opportunity to come together collaboratively to create the future where we all have hope for recovery.

"Over the last year, we've experienced unparalleled levels of grief, trauma, uncertainty and isolation, and while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we have much work to do," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of NAMI. "NAMI endeavors to turn the tragic and life-changing impact of COVID-19 into a spotlight on the growing need for systematic change in the mental health care system to meet the increased need as the world opens back up again. The time is now to come together to improve mental health for all."

The NAMI You Are Not Alone campaign focuses on connecting people to resources or free online support groups, so no one struggles through this difficult time alone. The campaign builds connection and increases awareness through digital tools, such as our social media platforms, the NAMI Blog and the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resources (Spanish).

Together, we can realize our shared vision of a nation where anyone affected by mental health conditions can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives — a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Our 650 NAMI state organizations and affiliates are to here to help you.

