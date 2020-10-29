For Parents of Trick-or-Treaters, eOn mist™ Provides Easiest Application and Fastest-Drying Hand Sanitizing Solution
Oct 29, 2020, 13:56 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents are faced with a pandemic nightmare this Halloween and holiday season – how to best ensure the safety of their children while maintaining some semblance of normality for their offspring, especially with kids-oriented traditions like Halloween trick-or-treating. For parents worried about how they can quickly and effectively sanitize the candy-grabbing hands of their little goblins and angels, eOn sanitizing mist's unique continuous-spray and fast-drying formula makes for a drip-free and easily-applied answer.
eOn mist brand products are available online and at retailers nationwide. eOn sanitizing mist™ is the first wide-angle continuous spray 80% ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer on the market proven effective against 99.99% of germs. Its pressurized packaging system provides an even and easy spray application with no glops or drips, which makes it perfect for quickly sanitizing children's hands. eOn mist does not dry out hands, leave a sticky residue or have a funky odor. eOn mist's ingredients are USP grade, exceed Food Chemical Codex and FDA standards and are formulated for eOn mist by the Goodwin Company, a company known for quality with 98 years in business.
eOn mist provides professional-grade sanitation in your pocket and it's simply the easiest way to feel safe and secure this holiday season. Twist to unlock and spray, with no droplets, just mist, allowing you to leave the fuss and mess behind. eOn mist cans are fully recyclable, for a greener ♻️ environment. It's paraben, dye, aluminum and propellant-free, and is proudly made in the USA in an EPA and FDA registered facility.
eOn mist brand products are available online and at CVS, Publix, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Albertsons, Rite Aid, Menards, Pavilions, Vons, Hudson News, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Safeway and TrueValue stores.
eOn mist, LLC is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company's first Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) product, eOn sanitizing mist™, was created and brought to market in record time using rapid prototyping and manufacturing technologies. Learn more at https://eonmist.com/
