For Pure NZ, Caring For The Earth Is Par For The Course

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage brand Pure NZ is forging a new path when it comes to the bottled water industry. From pure spring water to the natural ecosystem of its operation to its recycled bottles, Pure NZ is creating a new gold standard of sustainability in the consumable beverages industry

Pure NZ has been disrupting the bottled water industry ever since it was founded back in 2010. Over the decade-plus of its existence, the company has delivered its pristine product to its home country of New Zealand and, in recent years, has even begun to expand its operation overseas.

At first glance, Pure NZ is just another bottle on the shelf. It's certainly an attractive bottle filled with crystal clear spring water. But the humble product initially comes off as just another hydration option, nonetheless.

However, behind the label lies a deeply committed philosophy that goes far beyond post-workout rehydration or something to sip on the way to work. From day one, Pure NZ's philosophy has revolved around one message: hydrating consumers in a sustainable manner. And it's the latter half of that statement that helps Pure NZ truly stand out from the competition.

The company's water is the first piece of evidence pointing to Pure NZ's sense of environmental commitment. The brand's water comes directly out of an underground aquifer. As the company explains, this means its water has been "captured by nature" and "collected over hundreds of years," making it about as natural a resource as you can find anywhere on Earth.

Along with the water itself, the location is key here. Rather than trucking or piping the liquid to a nearby factory, Pure NZ has literally built a state-of-the-art bottling plant right on the premises. This means the water is right "beneath the factory, which is then bottled at source." This allows the company to harvest water with minimal disruption to the gorgeous local natural habitat of Pokeno, New Zealand, an area that the brand describes as "one of the world's most pristine ecosystems."

Along with sustainable sourcing and respect for the bottling environment, Pure NZ also considers sustainability in its packaging. Most bottled water brands use virgin PET, a form of plastic that actively contributes to the pollution issues racking the globe. Rather than add to the problem, Pure NZ's factory is equipped to create bottles out of RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate), meaning the brand uses recycled plastic to bottle its products.

From sourcing to bottling to shipping and handling, Pure NZ is deeply committed to solving rather than exacerbating the struggles facing the environment. The ability for the company to do so in an industry defined by pollution is remarkable, and it leaves the brand poised to thrive in the environmentally aware years that lie ahead.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lindsey Lipshutz

(954) 415-7653

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure NZ