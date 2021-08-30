For Sale: Operating Assets of Aiwa® Corporation

The assets available for sale include the Aiwa trademarks registered in the U.S., the E.U., the U.K., France, and WIPO, domain names, including aiwa.co, patents, eCommerce storefronts, social media accounts, inventory, other related tangible assets, and contracts, including license agreements.

The iconic Aiwa brand was launched in 1951 and has been recognized over the past 70 years as a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality audio products, including speakers, headphones, and stereo systems. At its zenith, the Aiwa brand generated over $2 billion of annual revenues worldwide. Hilco Streambank CEO Gabriel Fried commented that, "not very often does an opportunity arise to acquire such a top tier brand in this industry. As increasingly more newcomers enter the consumer electronics market, owning a brand as recognizable as Aiwa would be a tremendous competitive advantage."

The sale and Hilco Streambank's retention are subject to court approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Bid Deadline: October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Auction: October 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Parties interested in acquiring the assets or learning more about the sale process should contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Disclaimer

Aiwa Corporation has no association with Sony Corporation or any of its subsidiaries, the previous holders of the Aiwa trademark.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, and real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

https://www.hilcostreambank.com

