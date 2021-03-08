For Second Consecutive Year, Geneva Financial Named Among Best Mortgage Companies to Work For - Advances to Large Company Category

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in March 2021.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

In 2020, Geneva ranked #4 among 'Mid-Size Companies'. For the 2021 survey, Geneva had 561 employees which advanced the national mortgage employer into the 'Large Companies' category. With growth and survey results, Geneva moves up the ladder to #6 among "Large Mortgage Companies To Work For". At time of this release, Geneva has now grown to 736 loan officers and team members.

"We are beyond honored to be named alongside an impressive list of American mortgage companies," stated Aaron VanTrojen, Founder and CEO of the company. "I'm excited to see our advancement to the large company category and more than pleased with how we ranked among some very big players. Our story is just beginning. If we can manage to grow in a year as challenging as 2020, there's nothing this group of humans can't accomplish."

