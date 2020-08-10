For Second Year In A Row, Lidl US Takes Top Spot In Hot 100 Retailers List

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Lidl US was the top ranking retailer in the National Retail Federation's Hot 100 Retailers list. The list, compiled by Kantar, is an annual ranking of the nation's fastest growing retail companies and it is based on sales volume increase from 2018 to 2019. The top ranking recognizes Lidl's growing fresh produce offering, store and warehouse infrastructure, and fast-growing sales and customer base.

"We are proud to be recognized by the National Retail Federation as the fastest-growing retailer in the United States for the second year in a row," said Lidl US CEO and President Johannes Fieber. "This ranking reflects the customer enthusiasm we see for Lidl in our communities every day. Shoppers love Lidl's low prices and they are spreading the word about a grocer that gives them more for their money each time they shop. I want to thank the growing movement of loyal Lidl fans driving our growth, and the growing Lidl US team that delivers a value proposition that works better for our customers."

This year, Lidl has opened more than 20 new stores in the U.S. and activated its third warehouse, in Cecil County Maryland. Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. Food & Wine Magazine recently ranked Lidl in back-to-back editions of its top 10 U.S. supermarket rankings – ahead of retailers like Trader Joe's and Costco. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed that prices on Lidl's award-winning assortment were up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

