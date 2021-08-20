For Second Year Running, Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Sets Record for Largest Booking Day in Company's History

Reservations surpassed Regent's previous largest booking day – which was set on October 21, 2020 with the launch of its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection – by 15%. Travel trends identified from the booking day include a desire for longer, more exclusive experiences in bucket-list destinations, as illustrated by a significant rise in bookings of the $11,000-a-night Regent Suite and more unfamiliar and exotic regions being reserved.

The latest record-breaking launch day is the line's fourth in just under a year having broken their world cruise launch day twice, and now also their largest ever booking day twice. The phenomenal achievements began with the launch day for its 2023 World Cruise in September 2020, closely followed with the launch day for its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection in October 2020. Most recently, in July 2021, the cruise line celebrated selling out its 2024 World Cruise in under 3 hours.

"The outstanding result of our 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch is the perfect spring-board as we welcome our first ship back to the ocean next month with the inaugural season of Seven Seas Splendor," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "I'm proud to say that this is our fourth record-breaking launch day within a year, reinforcing the fact that luxury travelers continue to have a burning passion to explore the world and that Regent Seven Seas Cruises' unrivaled experiences are extremely important to them. It also shows how our loyal guests have throughout this challenging period continued to give us their unwavering support, and we are delighted to be able to offer them the luxury vacations they so richly deserve."

Uncompromised Luxury Travel with Bookings of up to $600,000

Demonstrating that luxury travelers are still unwilling to compromise when they vacation, the largest price tag on a single suite booking was close to $600,000. The booking was for the palatial, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite which comes with an in-suite spa with unlimited spa treatments, original Picassos, a private car and chauffeur in every port, and dedicated butler service among a host of other amenities. Overall, demand for this one-of-a-kind luxury experience - only found on board Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Splendor® and the soon to be launched Seven Seas Grandeur® - grows higher still, with bookings for the Regent Suite up by 64% when compared to the 2022-2023 Voyage Collection launch day.

While all itineraries were popular, notable destinations were Africa and Asia, with 3 of the top 6 itineraries booked focusing on the regions. In addition, Northern Europe, particularly the Baltics attracted high levels of interest. The voyage which attracted the most bookings was a 21-night Istanbul, Turkey to Dubai, UAE sailing on board Seven Seas Navigator® which tours the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East. Starting at $13,699 per guest and set to depart on November 10, 2023 the cruise's popularity illustrates not only that luxury travelers are keen to explore exotic lands once again, but that they also want to make up for lost time with longer adventures at sea. With overnights in both Israel and Egypt, as well as a transit of the Suez Canal, this port-intensive sailing epitomizes the unparalleled destination immersion provided by the 2023-2024 Voyage Collection which, when combined with The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™, takes the travel experience to new levels.

2023-2024 Voyage Collection

As part of the 2023-2024 Voyage Collection, Regent's five ships will sail an incredible 139 new voyages of 7 up to 132 nights, with itineraries across Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and South America, as well as transoceanic crossings, and four mesmerizing Grand Voyages. Enjoying exquisite comfort and care onboard, with every imaginable luxury included, guests sailing with Regent on one of its exclusive Voyage Collection journeys will enjoy a truly unrivaled experience.

Unforgettable destinations such as St. Petersburg, Russia; Kyoto, Japan; Singapore; Lisbon, Portugal; and Bordeaux, France are featured, and the 2023-2024 Voyage Collection also boasts 15 new ports of call, including Vanuatu's Mystery Island, the majestic island of Syros in Greece, the captivating and untamed Lofoten Islands in Norway, and the charmingly colorful Puerto Banus in Spain.

Montague continued, "With a rich and varied selection of luxury cruises on offer, combined with personalized service from a warm and friendly crew, plus the peace of mind of our multi-layered SailSAFE™ health and safety program, it's little wonder that guests continue to return to Regent time and again."

A brochure and video showcasing Regent's new 2023-2024 Voyage Collection have been created. For more information, please visit RSSC.com/new-season-launch, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor™, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

