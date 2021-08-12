For Soccer Ventures Partners With adidas To Be The Official Kit Provider Of Alianza de Futbol

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer Ventures (FSV), an organization focused on the growth and long-term development of American soccer, today announced a strategic partnership making adidas the official athletic apparel sponsor for Verizon Copa Alianza, Ford Copita Alianza, TUDN Alianza Femenil, Alianza 5v5 and Allstate Sueño Alianza.

All the finalist teams from each of the different Alianza tournaments nationwide will receive free adidas uniforms. Additionally, the best players from Allstate Sueño Alianza will play with adidas uniforms in their showcase games against MLS Next Academies.

"adidas is the premier soccer brand in the world and this partnership will elevate the experience for all Alianza de Futbol participants," said Aaron Maines, COO of For Soccer Ventures, owner of Alianza de Futbol. "We are working hard to ensure that Alianza continues to serve the Hispanic community and partnering with adidas is another sign of our commitment."

"We are proud to partner with Alianza de Futbol, who have built an incredible platform over the last nearly 20 years, to identify and support thousands of Hispanic soccer players and their families across the U.S.," said Skate Noftsinger, Director of Sports Marketing, Soccer North America at adidas. "We will work together to provide inspiration and create more opportunities for boys and girls in the game and promote synergies across the North American soccer landscape including Major League Soccer, MLS Next and the Mexican National Team."

adidas joins other exclusive Alianza de Futbol sponsors Allstate Insurance company, Ford, Verizon and TUDN. The partnership will further the organization's mission to provide the best Hispanic soccer tournaments, experiential events, athletic and academic opportunities, training and equipment, and overall best quality of play to Hispanic communities in the United States.

