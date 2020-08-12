For the 10th Consecutive Year, nexVortex Named to Inc. 5000

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nexVortex, a trusted, leading provider of managed SIP Trunking services, announced it has been recognized on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, its annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

nexVortex is a leading Managed SIP Provider and UCaaS Provider.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th year in a row with a 74% revenue growth rate," stated Mark Amick, Chief Operating Officer at nexVortex. "Our continued growth is a testament to our team's commitment to consistently delivering high-quality managed SIP services with a level of Uncommon Service unrivaled in the industry."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT NEXVORTEX

nexVortex is a trusted industry leader in delivering SIP Trunking services. nexVortex provides the consultative services, interoperable technology, and support services that allow multi-site customers to reap the benefits of SIP Trunking. Our Managed SIP (mSIP) solution raises the bar to provide confident voice delivery, improved operational control, multi-site E911 delivery, disaster recovery, and historically cost savings for customers. Visit www.nexVortex.com and learn how we can help you meet your business needs. nexVortex is a BCM One Group Holdings Company.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

