For the 2nd Time, Activate Marketing Services Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,653 With Revenue Growth of 153 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Activate Marketing Services is No. 2,653 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Since initially ranking on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, Activate has experienced a growth in revenue of 153 percent.

"Activate empowers sales and marketing teams by accelerating highly qualified leads that convert to opportunity at a faster pace," says Martha Schwartz, Activate Marketing Services president and co-founder. "We've been serving the tech sector for seven years and are honored by the second inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for our efforts to boost pipeline for the largest tech companies in the world."

"Activate continues to leverage its unique marketing programs, which uncover the needs of the tech buyer and deliver results," says Edward Grossman, co-founder and CEO of Activate. "We are proud to have been recognized by Inc. for the second time for our services and look forward to driving more revenue for tech marketers while serving the needs of tech buyers."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. Speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Activate Marketing Services (www.activatems.com) provides content-powered lead and marketing services for business technology marketers, based on a unique combination of buyer insights and high-performance content. The company develops detailed buyer personas, creates multi-platform content to engage prospects at every stage of the decision-making process, then nurtures the resulting relationships across live, mobile and digital platforms to convert prospects into customers. Founded by a team of high-tech media executives with deep expertise in editorial, marketing and technology, Activate's formula for high-performance marketing connects messaging, marketing and measurement to deliver bottom-line results.

