For the 2nd Year in a Row, Roundstone Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Roundstone has been selected for its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Roundstone was formed in 2003 to help employers save on their health benefit plans by allowing companies to control and proactively manage their health care costs. Unlike traditional insurance companies who retain health care cost savings as profits, employers with Roundstone pay only for what they use while keeping the savings.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized among this elite group of high performing companies," says Mike Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "We are proud to help small to mid-size businesses offer their employees affordable health benefits without sacrificing quality. We understand how health care costs can burden businesses, which is why for more than a decade, we've delivered innovative solutions that save our clients an average of 20 percent. Our entire team is dedicated to this cause and it shows in our year-over-year growth."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

