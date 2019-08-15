For the 3rd Consecutive Year, Camp Run-A-Mutt Appears on the Inc. 5000

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Camp Run-A-Mutt has received the honor of being listed in Inc. magazine's 38th annual Inc. 5000 ranking at number 3543. The Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies representing a comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

"For the past decade we've focused on doing what we love by creating a modern, more humane dog daycare and boarding business. Our goal was to redefine what we saw as an outdated 'pay-and-cage' business model by offering a 100% cage free option where dogs can socialize, exercise, and just be a dog. We attribute our significant and consistent growth to the fact that we are a trust-based business and our primary focus has always been about what is best for the dogs in our care. As we continue to grow, we will remain focused on our primary goal. It's what earns trust from our customers and defines our reputation."

- Dennis Quaglia

Founder and President of Camp Run-A-Mutt.

The award-winning Camp Run-A-Mutt is a cage free doggie day care and boarding facility with indoor and outdoor play areas, premium synthetic lawn, paw-friendly rubber flooring, splash pond and waterfall, all in a safe, supervised atmosphere. Camp Run-A-Mutt is a true puppy paradise! Currently fourteen locations in California, Texas, Georgia, Denver, and North Carolina, with new locations coming to Charlotte, NC, Gainesville, FL, Waterloo, IA, Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, and Norfolk, VA. Camp Run-A-Mutt was founded in 2008 in San Diego California. Learn more at www.camprunamutt.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

