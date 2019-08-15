For the 3rd Time, 280 Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 54 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that 280 Group has once again been included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are honored and humbled to be named on the Inc. 5000 list three years in a row–a feat only one in eight companies achieves. It speaks volumes to the excellent work our team does every day and the value our consulting and training services bring to our customers," says Rina Vernovskaya, CEO, 280 Group.

280 Group propels Product Management and Product Marketing teams forward with the Optimal Product Process™, a flexible and customizable framework that enables companies to deliver more successful, customer-focused products. 280 Group has transformed Product Management teams and individual Product Managers for 20+ years with 75,000 customers in 120 countries and over 500 successful engagements in training and consulting.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

280 Group is the world's leading Product Management training and consulting firm. Using the Optimal Product Process™, 280 Group helps companies and individuals do great Product Management and Product Marketing. 280 Group's products and services include consulting, training, certifications, recruiting, coaching, and much more.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders.

