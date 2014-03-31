For the 3rd Time, Akervall Technologies Appears on the Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Akervall Technologies is No. 2318 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The fact that we are on this list for the third time in a row is a fantastic testament to the quality and work that goes into developing and marketing these. It is also a wonderful recognition of our whole team," said Sassa Akervall, CEO and founder of Akervall Technologies. "Every day, they put in their very best to make sure that we protect teeth all around the world in the best way, using disruptive technologies that our customers love. I'm deeply honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list, and I'm so very honored to be working with our team."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Akervall Technologies, Inc.

Akervall Technologies, Inc (ATI) manufacturers ultra thin, impression-less, custom fit, remoldable mouthguards. SISU Mouthguards, SOVA Night Guards and Intuguards allow users to talk and drink in the sports, dentistry, military, and hospital markets. Committed to cutting-edge of dental protection technology, ATI mouthguards are made of a non-compressible thermoplastic polymer that is stronger and thinner than conventional mouthguards.

More about the Inc. 5000

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

