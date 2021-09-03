For The 3rd Time, Aventis Systems, Inc. Appears On The Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1745 With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 262%

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Aventis Systems is No. 1745 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Before they were big, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Aventis Systems not only weathered a global crisis, but flourished enough to remain one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States," stated Tiffany Bloomer, President of Aventis Systems. "Not only is our success owed to our customer-centric model, but the fact that we offer a novel purchasing experience that caters to IT professionals and business leaders. We warehouse our merchandise for a quick delivery that tech pros demand, which mitigated the impact that the chip shortage could have had on our business."

"Even still, the reasons run deeper," added Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems, "Our company was far ahead of the recent remote work trend long before the global crisis mainstreamed it all. You see, our company specializes in selling work-from-home bundles, including a laptop, dual monitors, a docking station and a complete setup to allow remote work — right out of the box! This unique solution and the versatility behind it positioned us as an essential business and ensured we could meet the needs of our IT clients as they adapted to unfolding events."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which became available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

More About Aventis Systems

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services — including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small businesses' technology needs at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

