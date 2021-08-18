For the 4th Consecutive Year, Competitive Health Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3190

"Our fourth year in a row is a great accomplishment in and of itself, but what gives me particular pride is Competitive Health's amazing team. Tenacity, agility, perseverance -teamwork - is why Competitive Health is listed again this year," says CEO and Founder of Competitive Health, Kimberly Darling.

Founded in 1996, Competitive Health is the preeminent builder of custom health solutions. Utilizing award winning digital health programs, 22 telehealth specialities, and healthcare ancillary services, providing unlimited access and unprecedented savings to our clients and their members. Last year – Competitive Health saved employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges over $100 million dollars.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Competitive Health has the distinct honor of making the Inc. 5000 list the last four years in a row, with an extra distinction the last two years on Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

