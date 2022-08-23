For the 4th Time, MB2 Dental Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,327 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 252%

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental revealed that it is No. 2327 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment. MB2 Dental was also ranked #95 in Dallas, #222 in Texas, and #138 in health services.

Seven million businesses applied to be considered for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Those that ranked, including MB2 Dental, are within the top .07% of the fastest-growing private companies nationwide.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said MB2 Dental Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "With more than 15 years of success and over 5,000 team members and doctor partners nationwide, we continue to be one of the fastest growing dental groups. It's a testament to our proven track record and unique culture that doctors across the U.S. continue to trust us to help them successfully grow their practices. We plan to continue leading the way for doctors and positioning ourselves as a leader in the dental profession."

MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization (DPO) combining the values of private practice with the benefits of a larger group, empowering doctors to thrive as both clinicians and business owners.

MB2 Dental recently announced it had experienced record-breaking growth year-to-date, adding more than 60 new locations. The dental partnership organization (DPO) supports more than 450 practices and more than 800 doctors. MB2 Dental also entered three new states this year, including North Carolina, Ohio, and most recently, New Hampshire.

MB2 Dental and the other recognized companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. MB2 Dental had three-year revenue growth of 252%.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

