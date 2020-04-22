For The 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, His Holiness Pope Francis Honors The Planet; Zucchero And Bono Sing Emotional Rendition Of "CANTA LA VITA" To Pope Francis And Earth Day At Rome's Colosseum

To see the music video of "CANTA LA VITA" please click here . Attached are photos of Zucchero and Bono singing in front of the illuminated Colosseum. These are all available for use with proper attribution and must include @Courtesy of Earth Day Network.

"This celebration of Earth Day by Pope Francis is one that we know will galvanize the world to support our planet," said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day. "We are so moved by Zucchero and Bono's musical collaboration of 'CANTA LA VITA' and we know everyone around the globe will be united and touched by this emotional song. The outpouring of celebration for 50th Anniversary of Earth Day from around the globe is like no other."

"Italy - Earth Day Italia - has been called to open the world celebrations of the Earth Day dedicating it to Pope Francis who has done so much to create awareness on climate change," Pierluigi Sassi, President of Earth Day Italia. "After the universal forgiveness offered to the world by a completely empty St. Peter's Square, we thought that raising a song with an extraordinary artist like Zucchero, in front of a Coliseum lit up in blue in an empty eternal city, would have been the best way to say thank you to the Pope and collect His powerful message of hope. I can't imagine a better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day."

Earth Day 2020 comes 50 years after the first Earth Day which, in 1970, mobilized over 20 million citizens to demand action on the environmental challenges of the time. Today, Earth Day is observed in around 190 countries and close to 100,000 organizations. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. To learn more about Earth Day 2020, please visit earthday.org.

