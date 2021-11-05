For the 5th consecutive year, One Park Financial receives Certification™ as a Great Place to Work

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for the 5th year in a row. This certification is living proof of One Park Financials' commitment to abide by its core values: Results, Client Success, Taking Risks, and Fun.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and retention, and ongoing innovation. This 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year that One Park Financial has received excellent satisfaction scores from their employees in the categories of leadership behavior, fairness, community, communication, and hospitality.

One Park Financial always goes above and beyond to value their Grovies (name used for their team members due to their headquarters in Coconut Grove, Florida). Every quarter, Grovies are rewarded with original awards like the "Grovie Badass award" and are encouraged to participate in the "Dream Weaver" program designed to fulfill their dreams.

For this leading small business financing company, fun is a core value. This is why they host exciting events every month and offer Grovies a game room where they can relax and play ping pong and arcade games during their breaks.

When it comes to helping their community, they lead by example. They regularly collaborate in community events and collect donations for non-profit organizations like the Girls and Boys of Miami Dade and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

"We consider employee experience a top priority every day," said John Lie-Nielsen, One Park Financial's co-founder and CEO. "Our achievements are the product of a tenacious team of individuals coming together to make it happen- every day."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies' subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading financing provider for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financials' mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. In addition, we facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.

One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.

