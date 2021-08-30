For the 5th consecutive year, Schweiger Dermatology Group appears on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Schweiger Dermatology Group achieved a three-year revenue growth of 85 percent.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the fifth year in a row," says Schweiger Dermatology Group founder and CEO Dr. Eric Schweiger. "I am especially proud of our ability to grow as a company in 2020 and answer the needs of our patients during a time when access to great healthcare has never been more important."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 75 offices and 240 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 750,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Related Links

http://www.schweigerderm.com

