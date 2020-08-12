For the 5th time, Brillient Corporation Ranks on Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that Brillient Corporation has appeared for the fifth time on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Brillient was recognized for its 66.86% growth over the last three years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"Brillient's growth continues at an exceptional rate and results from an outstanding team of brilliant people, doing brilliant work for our Government clients. We expect our growth rate to accelerate in 2020 and beyond as we lead our customers on their path to digital transformation," said Paul Strasser, Chief Executive Officer of Brillient.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Information Management, ALICE® Intelligent Solutions and Business Process Management that helps clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

