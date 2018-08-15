For the 5th Time, Graphics and More Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4,629 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 69% Percent

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Rancho Cordova, California's Graphics and More is No. 4,629 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This marks the fifth year in a row that the company has made it on the Inc. 5000 list. Graphics and More's print-on-demand model of its vast selection of accessories, gifts and novelties has also propelled it into the top 500 of Amazon Marketplace Sellers.

"Our inclusion this fifth year on the Inc. 5000 list is an honor," said David Nielsen, Co-founder and CEO of Graphics and More. "Our steady, upward growth is a testament to our distinctive business model and the stellar group of people on our team."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

More about Graphics and More



The company started out as a small eBay business in a garage, that spread into a house, that then moved to a tiny warehouse in a sketchy neighborhood, and then across a freeway to a bigger and somewhat nicer office. Always innovating, Graphics and More's print-on-demand model and success as a top 500 Amazon Marketplace Seller has been made possible by a little strategic thinking, a little more creativity, some cool tech, and an awesome office cat. For more information, visit www.graphicsandmore.com.

More about Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

