For the 5th Time, Lexitas Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1145 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 363%
Aug 22, 2019, 08:37 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Lexitas is No. 1145 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independently operated businesses. As this year's ranking represents the fifth time the company has appeared on the list, Lexitas has also achieved "Inc. 5000 Honor Roll" status.
"In addition to our customized and high-quality solutions for legal professionals, insurance carriers and corporations, our company continues to recognize that strong personal relationships with loyal clients and our Service Providers is a driving factor in our success," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas, adding "We are truly honored to have achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 5th time. It is evident that our leadership team, service focused staff in both Records and Deposition Services Divisions, professional sales group, court reporters and videographers are, without-a-doubt, the driving force behind Lexitas' continued growth."
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."
Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, and legal videography. For more information visit https://www.lexitaslegal.com.
