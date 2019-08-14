For the 5th Time, Philadelphia-Based Mobile Outfitters Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2736 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 102%

"As smartphones continue to evolve and redefine the way people communicate, share, and experience the world, we are passionate about creating innovative products that people love," says Eric Griffin, co-founder of Mobile Outfitters. "Every seven seconds, a Mobile Outfitters product is installed in over 45 countries. It's an honor to be recognized for our growth by Inc. 5000 knowing a mere four percent make the list five years in a row."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter.

Mobile Outfitters was founded in 2007 by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. Their transformative business model captures the global impact and exponential growth seen in the mobile device sector. Fast forward to today, and Mobile Outfitters is now the world's fastest-growing mobile accessory company. Their award-winning RapidCut system allows stores to manufacture device protection and decorative skins on-demand for virtually every mobile phone, tablet, laptop, gaming console, and controller. Powered by high growth, turnkey systems, exclusivity, support and training, their products, all with a Lifetime Guarantee, offer an unparalleled competitive advantage.

About Mobile Outfitters

Mobile Outfitters is a U.S. manufacturer and consumer brand of innovative mobile accessories with design, manufacturing, and operations located in Philadelphia, PA. Their award-winning products can be found through a network of 700+ locations, distributors and resellers spanning over 45 countries and six continents. For more information, visit moutfitters.com .

