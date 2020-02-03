For the 7th Consecutive Year, MGM Resorts International Recognized for Support of Women-owned Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is one of "America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises," according to the Women's Business Enterprise Nation Council (WBENC). The annual list is the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth for women-owned businesses.

"We are honored to receive this special recognition for the seventh consecutive year," said Stacey Taylor, Sr. Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer for MGM Resorts International. "Partnering with women-owned businesses is a top priority and ensures we provide amenities and services of the highest quality to guests visiting our resorts."

MGM Resorts is one of 75 corporations that meet WBENC's rigorous standards. The Top Corporations recognized this year collectively spent more than $51.9 billion with WBENC-certified women business enterprises in 2019, an increase of $12.4 billion from the prior year. In 2019, MGM Resorts spent $213.1 million with certified diverse-owned business enterprise, with nearly $79.9 million spent on women-owned businesses.

"WBENC's Top Corporations set the standard for choosing to integrate policies and programs across their organization that enable the growth and development of women owned businesses. These Top Corporations are valued partners in our commitment to women's business development," said Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC.

The Top Corporations WBENC Model reviews each applicant holistically on the fundamental concepts of procurement, including program management, supplier management, and supplier development, which entails providing access to supplier resources and a business case for supplier diversity.

"Entrepreneurship and business ownership fuel economic growth and employment across the United States and around the world. At MGM Resorts we are committed to ensuring that our businesses within the communities in which we operate are diverse and sustainable," said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "We are proud to support women-owned businesses as they continue to be a vital part of the supply chain and ecosystem in their communities."

The Supplier Diversity program is part of MGM Resorts' larger company diversity and inclusion initiative that has been recognized by leading diversity publications including DiversityInc and Black Enterprise. Since 2003 MGM Resorts has required minority and women participation in all biddable commodity purchases exceeding $3,000.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and close to 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

