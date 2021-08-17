For the 7th Time Lexitas Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3184 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116%

"It is a special honor to have achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 7th year in a row" says Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "To be one of the fastest growing companies in America during a global pandemic and re-engineering how our workforce delivered our services is an extraordinary testament to our team members' commitment to our clients and each other. Our quality of service and client satisfaction are the driving forces behind Lexitas' continued growth and our employees and service providers never lost sight of those values. We definitely have something special!"

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

SOURCE Lexitas

