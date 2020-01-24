For the 9th Consecutive Year, Human Rights Campaign Names MGM Resorts International One of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is proud to announce that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. MGM Resorts joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision."

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. MGM Resorts' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"At MGM Resorts we have a long-standing history spanning over 20 years, of threading diversity and inclusion within the fabric of our culture," said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "As we continue to Focus on What Matters and embrace humanity, we are committed to strive for equality for all and we proudly stand with the LGBTQA+ community."

The 2020 CEI rated 1,059 businesses, of which 686 achieved 100 percent, earning the coveted distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

MGM Resorts has a record of support of the LGBTQ community, as a National Corporate Partner of HRC and otherwise; For example, MGM Resorts was a founding partner of the Las Vegas chapter of the Human Rights Campaign in 2004. In 2011, MGM Resorts expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ)-owned firms.

Years before same-sex marriage was legalized across the entire United States, same-sex commitment ceremonies were performed at chapels at MGM Resorts' properties, which continue to develop specialized marriage ceremony offerings and outreach to same-sex couples.

For more information about MGM Resorts International's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/focused.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

