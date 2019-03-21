For The Biome And Algatech Forge Cutting-Edge Partnership

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Biome™, the revolutionary new wellness company launched by Paul Schulick, founder of the iconic nutritional supplement company New Chapter, has announced a partnership with microalgae innovator Algatech. According to both companies, For The Biome will be designated the "first to launch" position for new products for topical applications. Based in Israel's Arava desert and founded in 1998, Algatech is known for developing cutting-edge products including AstaPure®Astaxanthin, a premium natural astaxanthin - one of the world's most powerful antioxidants sourced from the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis.

The announcement comes days after Schulick was presented the highest professional honor as an inductee into the Hall of Legends at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA on March 7. The previous morning, he was invited as a keynote speaker to reflect on his decades at the creative helm of New Chapter, which was so successful that the company was targeted and then acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2012. After the acquisition, Schulick and his co-founder wife Barbi, remained with the company for six more years. They disclosed their departure from P&G in The Wall Street Journal last summer.

"Our next venture with Algatech will bring unimagined innovations to the field of beauty and natural skincare," said Schulick, author of three groundbreaking books on herbs and wellness. "The skin is the body's largest organ and functions as its 'third brain' as an extension of the human microbiome. Beauty is truly an expression of deep cellular health, as well as harmony with the expansive hologenome, whose ebb and flow nourishes us all."

For over 35 years, Schulick led innovation and formulation of the 60+ products in the New Chapter formulary, staying firm to his codified principles that respect nature's wisdom and herbal synergy. A pioneer in whole food fermentation and supercritical extraction, Schulick's formulations initiated a trend that has transformed the nutritional supplement industry worldwide. Over the past months he has been collaborating with top influencers in fermentation, mushroom science and supercritical extraction to explore future innovations for topical beauty products.

"Our commitment to purity and healing is as strong as it was thirty-five years ago—maybe even stronger, with the benefit of experience," said Schulick. "For The Biome in partnership with Algatech will introduce exciting new ways to harvest nature's wisdom."

"Algatech is proud to collaborate with For The Biome on topical applications in order to bring the benefits of microalgae to the world. This partnership will provide new and innovative solutions for the skin, starting with AstaPure®Astaxanthin, a premium natural astaxanthin," said Hagai Stadler, CEO of Algatech.

Media contact:

Dean Draznin Communications

641 472 2257

dean@drazninpr.com

Algatech contact:

Or Gottlib VP Marketing

+972-54-4812111

orgottlib@algatech.com

