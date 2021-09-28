For The Biome's Gut-Lung Therapy Wins Best New Product

For The Biome stood out among them and was honored with the win for Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome, one of the hottest categories in the marketplace.

Judge's comment: "While much has been said of the 'brain-gut axis' and what the microbiome can do for immunity, very little is said about the lungs. That effectively grants For The Biome a market all to its own. What the brand has done with that opportunity is pair fermented botanicals to produce postbiotics that are then paired with a probiotic strain that evidence shows can improve respiratory health. Founded by Paul Schulick, who also launched New Chapter, the brand is charting a bold course. That this innovation comes from a brand with For the Biome's history and integrity adds credibility to the claims."

The fermented botanical postbiotics that distinguish For The Biome

While most people know about the benefits of PRObiotics, For The Biome has found the key to a thriving, balanced microbiome to be in the fermenting process of phytoactive-rich PREbioitics to produce POSTbiotics and PARAprobiotics. Schulick's formula enhances immunomodulatory actives through the power of fermentation. Hand-selected, immune-specific probiotics are fermented with nutrient-rich prebiotics, including sprouted flaxseed, to specifically deliver potent postbiotics (such as HM0539) and short chain fatty acids (SCFA's) that protect the intestinal lining and support barrier function, as well as p40, which also supports immune regulation.

With 40 plus years of formulation expertise, Schulick optimizes the fermentation process to deliver countless beneficial and bioavailable actives for a nourishing supplement that supports a strengthened immune response for everyone. He is also sparking an "Infusion Revolution" in the world of supplements and transforming the way people take their supplements to help strengthen their immunity.

To learn more about the brand's innovative developments in supplements with Gut-Lung Therapy, Stress Therapy, Immune Therapy and more, visit ForTheBiome.com.

