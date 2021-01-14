For the Fifth Year in a Row, Intermedia Again Earns J.D. Power Certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that its commitment to delivering outstanding support to customers and partners has, once again, resulted in the company being recognized by the J.D. Power 2020 Certified Assisted Technical Support Program for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" in Assisted Technical Support. Intermedia was the first business cloud communications company to receive this certification in 2016 and has been recognized for the achievement every year since.

Earning a J.D. Power certification one time is no easy feat, let alone five. This certification process, jointly developed by J.D. Power and the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), is based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research, as well as a detailed audit of Intermedia's support policies and procedures for its more than 120,000 business customers and 6,900 channel partners.

"Receiving the J.D. Power certification is extra special for us this year. Our team went above and beyond to ensure that our service and support levels never changed, and they continued to deliver on our Worry-Free Experience™ despite all the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Urvashi Sheth, SVP of Client Services at Intermedia. "Our 99.999% uptime service level agreements are of utmost importance to us, but our commitment to our customers doesn't stop there. In a year full of change and unknowns, the need to be there for our customers and partners to answer, assist, and assure on any given day at any given time was paramount. We are so proud of our team for staying true to our promise of delivering excellent customer support through it all, we are honored to once again be recognized by J.D. Power for our effort, and we are grateful to our customers and partners for voicing their satisfaction."

Structured around the idea that customers should be able to focus on their businesses, not their IT, Intermedia's Worry-Free Experience is built on five key pillars: security, reliability, onboarding, support, and regulatory compliance – all of which have become even more crucial as more and more businesses shift their operations to working from wherever.

"Intermedia once again earning the Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction is impressive and a true testament to their commitment of delivering an outstanding customer experience," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "We independently verified that Intermedia consistently exceeds their customer's expectations, which is tough in normal circumstances and only heightened over this past year."

"Receiving J.D. Power certification for a fifth time, especially in 2020, is a real milestone, and I'm in awe of all the amazing work that our team has accomplished in order to make this happen," said Jonathan McCormick, COO at Intermedia. "In a year where more and more businesses shifted their workforce to working remotely, the need for cloud communications has grown rapidly. Providing our customers and partners with the peace of mind to know that we're there for them 24/7/365 through this transition and beyond is what we're all about, and what we'll continue to be."

J.D. Power evaluated Intermedia on its assisted support (including phone, email, chat and online). For the certification, J.D. Power conducted a survey of Intermedia's global customer and partner base to establish an overall satisfaction index score and also conducted on-site audits at Intermedia's facilities. For additional J.D. Power ratings data, please visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/certified-assisted-technical-support-program .

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 120,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 6,900 channel partners by empowering them to grow their businesses through both our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – and agent programs. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with 80+ million installed business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact:

Darcy Mekis

Intermedia

650.946.1998

[email protected]

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

847-436-0119

[email protected]

Worry-Free Experience is either a registered trademark or trademark of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Intermedia

Related Links

www.intermedia.net

