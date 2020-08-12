For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Engage3 Makes the Inc. 5000 List

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and manufacturers manage their Price Image through accurate competitive data, data science, and Artificial Intelligence-powered software solutions, today announced that they have been included, for the fourth year in a row, in the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have been considered for this list over the years, only one in 13 companies (7%) has ever made it to the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years.

"With the sharp rise in unemployment and the challenges associated with Covid-19, retailers and manufacturers are working furiously to meet the evolving needs of their customers as they balance building loyalty with maintaining profitability," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3's CEO. "We help them navigate this increasingly complex environment. Covid-19 has also highlighted the intersection between food and health. Watch out for a new initiative focused on helping retailers meet their customers' health objectives in the next few weeks."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."

The list achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, and IBM/DemandTec executives.

International Data Corporation (IDC) recently positioned Engage3 as a leader in its MarketScape Vendor Analysis Report for changing the game and leading the next frontier in strategic pricing solutions. Engage3's Price Image Management Suite™ helps retailers understand, protect, and enhance their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling. More information at https://www.engage3.com .

