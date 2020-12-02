For the Love of God, *When* Will Jesus Christ Show Up?

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shambhala: 2020 has been an unprecedented litany of events, with each passing day this question is increasingly queried. The anticipation is tangible. People are praying ceaselessly for personal and planetary healing. So, how would you recognize Jesus if you were to meet him?

In the summer of 2020 Marquis Who's Who , a publication widely known for "exceptionally accurate and always up-to-date" biographies, contacted Sanat Buddha Maitreya Kumara for inclusion in the 2021 Marquis release. After extensive research, it was verified that he is a historical person, alive today, recognized throughout Asia and America, and is in fact here (since 1951) quietly saving the world. What may be a surprising revelation to the Western world is the fact of historical record for billions regarding Jesus in Buddhism as the founder of Mahayana. The most adept masters are aware of this. Record of His teachings have been preserved within monasteries such as Hemis in Ladakh, India.

Having been enthroned by every Lineage of Tibetan Buddhism in Tibet, Nepal, and India . He is recognized as the Tulku Lineage Founder Padmasambhava, Je Tsong Khapa and Gautama Buddha also known as Lama Dorje from the Movie 'Little Buddha', where the story of the American born Buddha is found in America at 9 years old. In 1960 at the age of 9, three high lamas were sent from Tibet to collect Him. Though, unlike the Little Buddha movie, His parents refused the Lamas earnest requests. It wasn't until 1983 in Hawaii that He was found again as Lama Dorje and furthered His Dharma Work by supporting monasteries, tulkus and saints , and health clinics .

From 1984, at 33 years old, Tulku Buddha Maitreya returned to Nepal, Tibet, India and China. He established His Planetary Ashram allowing many hundreds of Monasteries to come under His Direct Mastery as Tulku Buddha Maitreya. He is an avid facilitator of interpersonal relationships, with activities that span everything from humanitarian , medical, scientific, and spiritual accomplishments both in America and abroad. Born to a family of Blackfeet and Cherokee, His reputation as a major transcendental and political leader within Native American societies has influenced thousands of lives through His faith, compassion, and abiding spiritual dedication. He makes Himself available to continue the breadth of His social and governmental influence within society.

If you would like to hear the teachings of Buddha Maitreya you can listen to Him nightly:

https://livestream.com/buddhamaitreyathechrist

https://www.youtube.com/c/BuddhaMaitreya/playlists

SOURCE Shambhala

Related Links

https://www.shambhalahealingtools.com

