For the Love of Thrift: New Data Reveals Thrift Shopping Habits

Doing good isn't just for your style and wallet. By shopping secondhand, you are also helping the environment. Considering it takes 700 gallons of water to make a t-shirt and 1,800 gallons of water to make a pair of jeans, when we throw away more than 83 million tons of unnecessary apparel waste each year, it also means we're throwing away the resources that went into making them. That's why Savers® is proud to celebrate the solution that's dedicated to getting this apparel in the reuse stream instead.

"National Thrift Shop Day is a time to celebrate just how easy and exciting reuse can be and how fundamentally good it is for your wallet, your home and the environment," said Duane Woods, Chairman and CEO at Savers®. "We want to educate consumers about the importance of purchasing goods with a circular mindset – which includes shopping secondhand to ensure the life of every garment and household item produced is extended."

Some highlights from the Savers® 2018 Thrift Shopping Survey surrounding North Americans' shopping behaviors include:

Thrifters are hunting for bargains:

And unique treasures: Forty-seven percent report they love finding hidden treasures, and one in five noted their favorite all-time thrift find was a vintage or antique furniture item .

It's all about the thrifting experience: Despite growth in e-commerce, shoppers still head to retail stores for the thrifting experience; 60 percent report they prefer to buy secondhand in person because it allows them to touch and feel products.

And they find their come-ups by roaming: Forty-nine percent report they roam until something catches their eye, while 33 percent report carefully looking through each rack.

To celebrate thrift, Savers® is hosting Thrifting Spaces, an event in Seattle's Don Armeni Park on National Thrift Shop Day, August 17. Partnering with three Seattle-based tastemakers – Charles Koh, Emma Cortes and Joanna Hawley – to style three distinct spaces in one reused and upcycled shipping container, the event will inspire any shopper to curate a one-of-a-kind look that no traditional retailer can mimic, while saving money and supporting our environment. Now that's something worth celebrating! Over the course of the day, each stylist will turn the Thrifting Spaces shipping container into a stage to showcase the endless possibilities of thrift – from a minimalist yet family-friendly breakfast scene, to the modern professional woman's closet and an interior designer's eclectic living room.

