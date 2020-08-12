For the Second Time, Zenovate Appears on the Inc. 5000 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Zenovate (formerly Incorporate Massage) is No. 1619 on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Zenovate has been innovating workplace wellness services since 2010, and this year released their new Employee Assistance Program on their virtual platform, providing mental and physical health solutions to meet today's workplace needs.

"We are honored to be included on Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, alongside so many other amazing companies," said Amelia Wilcox, CEO and founder of Zenovate. "We're especially proud to continue to hold this status during these challenging times, as we expand our services through innovative technology, in order to bring mental health to workplaces around the world."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Zenovate is the only EAP provider that encourages and incentivizes high utilization. With over 1,200 counselors, coaches, and other practitioners on its platform, the company is able to help employees across the globe get access to support—anytime, anywhere. In addition to mental health counseling, Zenovate also offers yoga, guided meditation, nutrition coaching, personal training, and massage—both virtually and onsite.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc . offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

