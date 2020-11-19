For the Second Year in a Row, Nasuni Corporation is Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation today announced it ranked 420 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Nasuni Corporation grew 222% from 2016 to 2019.

Nasuni Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Flanagan, credits enterprises' desire to break free of legacy, on-premises storage and migrate to the efficiency of the cloud, as reflected in the company's 150% growth of data-under-management in the past 24 months.

"Enterprises are tired of being tied to physical data centers and the burdens legacy hardware creates," said Flanagan. "We are seeing incredible demand for Nasuni's cloud based approach that dramatically cuts file storage costs, eliminates traditional backup and enables high-performance, local file access and global collaboration, regardless of whether teams are working from the main office, branch office or home."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

