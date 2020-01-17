For the Second Year in a Row, Ponder is Recognized as the Top Healthcare Financial Advisory firm by Thomson Reuters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponder & Co., a leading healthcare financial advisory firm, announced today that the company was ranked as the No. 1 financial advisor in new healthcare debt issuance, for the 2nd year in a row and the 20th time in the last 35 years (when Thomson Reuters' began ranking Municipal Advisors in 1985*). Ponder was founded in 1975 and has advised on over 3,000 transactions valued at nearly $190 Billion during its 45-year history.

To learn more about Ponder's approach visit https://ponderco.com/about-ponder-co/

With interest rates declining significantly over the course of 2019, many healthcare borrowers took advantage of an attractive market to finance their capital projects and refinance existing debt. Ponder advised on 61 issues with a total par value of $8.7 billion, ranging in size from $5 million to over $1 billion. Ponder delivers advisory services to a wide range of clients, including multi-state health systems, single state health systems, standalone hospitals, and specialty hospitals. Ponder has also had the opportunity assist several Continuing Care Retirement Communities over the past 5 years, including in 2019. In addition, Ponder continues to be a leader in providing strategic advice to the healthcare industry with 26 engagements in 2019 and has added management consulting services to its offerings.

"On behalf of all of our advisors, we wish to thank our clients for the continued trust they place in us. We work diligently each day to earn that trust by providing the most unbiased and focused advice available in the healthcare sector. Our greatest professional joys are the long-standing and ongoing partnerships that we have formed with our clients and we are pleased to have added many new names in 2019. We look forward to maintaining these relationships into 2020 and building on our continued success."

"Terry Shirey & Jeffrey Sahrbeck, Capital Advisory Group"

* Thomson Reuters (includes public and private not-for-profit healthcare issuance, credit split when multiple advisors were involved)

About Ponder

Ponder & Co. is a healthcare finance and strategic advisory firm focused exclusively on providing leading capital advisory, mergers & acquisitions, strategic advisory and management consulting services to not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare systems. With 45 years of healthcare advisory experience, we have perfected the art of objective advice and the science behind skilled transaction to bring seamless healthcare financial, strategy, and organizational transformation services to a wide range of provider organizations, from standalone community hospitals and specialty & children's hospitals, to academic medical centers, regional health systems, and some of the largest multi-state health systems in the country.

