For the Sixth Consecutive Year, CrossCountry Consulting Recognized on the Inc. 5000

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that with a three-year revenue growth of 72 percent, it has been featured for the sixth consecutive year on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. According to Inc., this is an honor only achieved by less than 5 percent of companies nationwide.

Inc. 5000 represents a list of the nation's most successful private companies and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Companies are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period, comparing 2017 to 2020. They must also be an independent, for-profit, privately held company based in the U.S. in order to qualify.

"To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years is an honor and a reflection of our team's passion for helping our clients accelerate their vision and aligning our services to their strategic goals," said Dave Kay, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "We set out from the very beginning to develop a people-first culture that would create a better experience for our clients and employees. Our continued growth is attributed to each of them, who are the cornerstone of our success."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Since opening its doors in 2011, CrossCountry has seen remarkable and sustainable growth. With offices in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle, they have rapidly become a recognizable and highly reputable business advisory firm offering finance, accounting, risk, human capital management, operations, and technology consulting services.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

