For the Third Time, CirrusLabs Appears on the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 226 Percent

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that CirrusLabs is No. 1876 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The placement marks CirrusLabs as the 88th highest-ranking IT management company overall. This is the company's third year on the list following 2019's #1569 ranking and 2018's #396 ranking.

"Our simple to understand digital transformation framework is enabling our customers to create comprehensive digital strategies and execute using our expertise," said Zia Rahman, CEO, CirrusLabs. "Our customers' success is fueling our growth and we thank our customers for the trust they place in our company."

CirrusLabs' three-year growth rate of 226% can be attributed to expanding their services and offering a new digital transformation framework that focuses on IoT, supply chain, DevOps and more. Their growing partnership ecosystem with Atlassian, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Tricentis, Software AG and others allows the company to deliver technology quickly and efficiently. Their partnerships with ICAgile, Scrum Alliance and Scaled Agile allow them to offer high-quality training whether in-person or virtually and help organizations adopt agile practices at scale enabling business agility.

CirrusLabs also recently launched two new offerings – the first being PHOTONE4 which aims to help pandemic-proof organizations. PHOTONE4 is a temperature detection and social distancing solution that integrates artificial technology, cloud computing, and IoT to help organizations improve safety while keeping privacy in mind. PHOTONE4 features thermal detection, personal protective equipment detection, social distancing with video detection, and social distancing alerting with IoT devices.

PHOTONE4 is a strategic, affordable option, with packages starting at $15,000. Users can simply open the box and set up their two thermal cameras, Surface Pro notebook, wi-fi router, and 10 wearables for monitoring social distancing. Users may obtain a demo account for 30 days.

The second new solution from CirrusLabs allows businesses to be more hands-off when it comes to DevOps and agile lifecycle management. As an Atlassian Silver Partner, CirrusLabs has launched Atlassian Managed Services – where the customer can focus on the business, while CirrusLabs can manage Atlassian. This offering takes the complexity away of managing the Atlassian suite of tools to help customers achieve: rapid configuration, faster time to market, reduce full-time employee efforts and integrate the DevOps pipeline with agile lifecycle management.

With new offerings and a growing partner ecosystem – CirrusLabs is on track to completely revamp how companies and people experience work. In doing so, CirrusLabs will help enhance the health and well-being of individuals and organizations alike.

