For the Third Year in a Row - Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., Named One of Top 30 Data Breach Lawyers by Cybersecurity Docket

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Docket named Beckage PLLC's Managing Director Jennifer A. Beckage Esq. to its Incident Response 30 list of the "best and brightest data breach response lawyers in the business" making her one of a handful of people to earn the national recognition for the third year in a row and the only Upstate New York attorney to ever receive the honor. According to Cybersecurity Docket, the award is based upon "nominations input from numerous senior lawyers and other professionals in the field, and considerable research."

Ms. Beckage, who is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) as certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), accepted the honor at the Incident Response Forum 2020 on April 14, in which she also served as Forum faculty with senior officials from Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Trade Commission, Division of Enforcement's Cyber Unit of U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Financial Services, and Secret Service as well as other leading attorneys with technology, data security and privacy litigation practices.

"I'm incredibly proud to accept this recognition on behalf of the entire Beckage team of attorneys, privacy professionals, and technologists, all of whom are advising our global companies daily on how to respond to data breaches, prevent breaches and protect their enterprises, while litigating many of our clients' most complex privacy matters," said Ms. Beckage.

Beckage PLLC's attorneys have certifications such as Certified Information Security Auditor (CISA) and one or both of the CIPP/US or CIPP/E credentials through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). The firm is one of the few in the country focused only on technology and privacy. Its unique team of seasoned attorneys and privacy professionals are experienced in advising clients on matters involving technology, data security and privacy, litigation, and compliance with U.S. and international regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Additionally, Beckage helps clients prepare information technology policies and procedures, assist with risk management analysis, conduct in-house training on cyber issues, and review contracts where data and technology are involved.

Before becoming an attorney, Ms. Beckage was an owner and executive of a fast-growing technology business, helping to lead its successful sale to a publicly-traded company, which retained her as vice president of operations for technical services and product lines across 11 states servicing Fortune 500 clients. Today she leverages her prior business background in providing legal advice to her clients.

Beckage PLLC is a MWBE law firm focused only on tech, data security and privacy law for its global clients, with offices in Buffalo, NY, and New York City. Beckage assists clients with all matters related to technology and privacy from corporate and contracting matters, data privacy training and incident response preparedness, risk management, and representing clients in national putative class actions and privacy litigation. Beckage attorneys are former technologists and business owners who bring a practical approach to their work. They represent clients in many industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, cannabis, health and fitness, education and athletics, hospitality, and entertainment. Beckage provides counsel on all aspects of clients' privacy and data security programs and regularly works with technical and business stakeholders to mitigate security and privacy risk. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

News Media Contact

Grace A. Golabek

For Beckage PLLC

716-898-2102

SOURCE Beckage

Related Links

https://www.beckage.com

