For third year straight, Elekta named one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has again been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies ® by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

The honor is bestowed upon companies that influence the business community and societies around the world in order to drive positive change. Elekta is one of only 135 honorees from 22 countries and 47 industries. Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Elekta prides itself on consistently striving to do the right thing - our employees, customers and, most importantly, people living with cancer are counting on us," said Caroline Mofors, SVP Chief Compliance and Integrity Officer. "This award confirms for all stakeholders that we are succeeding and making a substantial contribution to society in a responsible way." This is the third time Elekta has been recognized for its corporate transparency, fairness, ethics and compliance program.

Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich, said: "Congratulations to everyone at Elekta for earning this recognition. It demonstrates the strength of your values and a commitment to fulfilling them. Your dedication to business integrity, to making a difference in the communities you touch, to elevating your employees and other stakeholders, is exceptional."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations

Tel: +1 770-670-2524, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

Clea Nabozny, Ethisphere Media Contact

Tel: +1 480 397 2658, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: MST: Mountain Standard Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

