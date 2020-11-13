FORA® 6 Blood Glucose Monitors Help Diabetic Patients Monitor COVID-19 Risks

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForaCare Suisse AG supplies innovative products to the international healthcare market empowering people to improve their health. Providing highly reliable and much-needed healthcare devices such as diabetes monitors, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters has never been more important. This worldwide pandemic has enabled consumers to accurately monitor important health parameters from the comfort of their homes.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging throughout the world, diabetic patients must be extremely careful to avoid contracting COVID because of their higher risk of severe illness from the disease," said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse AG. "The FORA® 6 is an important tool for patients to monitor and better manage their diabetes especially during the pandemic."

Two major diabetes risk factors tied to more severe illness from COVID-19

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), diabetes increases a person's risk of severe illness from COVID-19. "Having type 2 diabetes increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Based on what we know at this time, having type 1 or gestational diabetes may increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19," the agency said in language posted to their website on October 16, 2020.

Two diabetes-related conditions in particular, that may increase the risk of Covid-19, are diabetic ketoacidosis and diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome.

The CDC explains that when the body lacks oxygen, it starts to break down fat for fuel which then creates ketones. When too many ketones are produced too quickly, they can cause diabetic ketoacidosis or DKA, a very serious condition that can cause a coma or even death. The Mayo Clinic's website (www.mayoclinic.org) describes diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome as a serious condition caused by extremely high blood sugar levels which is often triggered by illness and infection. The condition occurs when the body tries to rid itself of the excess blood sugar by passing it into the urine.

ForaCare's FORA® 6 Connect Helps Closely Monitor Diabetes Parameters

The CDC recommends actions that diabetes patients should take which includes testing blood sugar and keeping track of the results, as directed by the patient's healthcare provider.

ForaCare Suisse AG has released a white paper study from AMCR Institute on its 6-in-1 blood glucose monitoring system, the FORA® 6 Connect Multi-functioning Monitoring System. The award-winning FORA®6 Connect offers highly accurate results, and also measures β-ketone to help patients monitor their diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hyperosmolar syndrome.

ForaCare offers three models: FORA 6, FORA 6 Plus and FORA 6 Connect. The 6-in-1 meters measure blood glucose, hematocrit concentration, hemoglobin, ketone, uric acid and total cholesterol. To see the FORA®6 models and other ForaCare diabetes monitoring devices, visit: https://www.foracare.ch/diabetes/

According to the letter to the editor in the New England Journal of Medicine on 20 August 2020, diabetes medical experts describe the relationship between new-onset and existing diabetes: "There is a bi-directional relationship between Covid-19 and diabetes. On the one hand, diabetes is associated with an increased risk of severe Covid-19. On the other hand, new-onset diabetes and severe metabolic complications of preexisting diabetes, including diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolarity for which exceptionally high doses of insulin are warranted, have been observed in patients with Covid-19.1-3 These manifestations of diabetes pose challenges in clinical management and suggest a complex pathophysiology of Covid-19–related diabetes."

Visit foracare.ch to request the white paper.

For more information about DKA and diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome, please visit: https://www.diabetesselfmanagement.com/education/covid-19-a-higher-risk-of-dka-and-diabetic-hyperosmolar-syndrome/.

About FORA devices:

All ForaCare monitoring devices are validated as highly accurate in the industry and provide superior quality directly to customers.

The performance of FORA® 6 has been evaluated at internal and external sites to assure its reliability and compliance with the requirements established by ISO 15197:2013 / EN ISO 15197:2015. Some of the internationally renowned diabetes institutions include Institut für Diabetes-Technologie, TÜV SÜD, AMCR Institute, and TÜV Rheinland. Furthermore, the validation study in Germany was published in the Journal of Diabetes and Technology in 2019, and this article can be accessed through PubMed Central link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6399804/

ForaCare Suisse AG's health management tools

ForaCare offers a full spectrum of health management tools for healthcare professionals and people with diabetes. In addition to temperature measurement tools, its offerings include devices for telehealth monitoring, blood pressure measurement, and blood glucose monitoring. ForaCare's clinically-validated blood glucose monitoring tool, the FORA® 6 Connect, is the first handheld multi-parameter meter for home use which measures blood glucose (BG), hematocrit concentration (HCT), hemoglobin (HB), β-ketone (KB), uric acid (UA) and total cholesterol (TCH), in a simple, accurate and reliable way.

ForaCare Suisse is dedicated to constantly innovating and creating new products in order to improve the health of thousands of patients. The offering of a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices with Telehealth software bridges the gap between patients and physicians.

About ForaCare Suisse AG: www.foracare.ch/

