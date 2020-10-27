ForAllSecure Makes Moves into FinTech with Marqeta, a Global Modern Card Issuing Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure, a pioneer in automated application security, announced its first financial technology customer, Marqeta , the global modern card issuing platform. The company selected ForAllSecure in order to build security into its DevOps environment with fuzz testing . As a result, Marqeta is able to deliver secure, continuous innovative payment technology.

"We knew we needed to evolve to a modern security approach by identifying relevant vulnerabilities using innovative techniques," said David Tsao, Vice President of Security Engineering at Marqeta. "We chose ForAllSecure to add fuzz testing to our software development lifecycle to autonomously detect and validate defects."

Fuzz testing differs from static analysis security testing (SAST) in that it does not require source code to find vulnerabilities and does not rely solely on a list of software weaknesses and vulnerabilities. With the ever-changing landscape of software, fuzz testing executes across a broad range of code to find new vulnerabilities, then tests against those to make certain they pose a risk.

"What we're observing in the market is disillusionment, especially around application security. Organizations are tired of chasing after the threat landscape, fixing one vulnerability after the next," said David Brumley, CEO of ForAllSecure. "Unlike any other security testing technique, fuzz testing enables organizations to test uncommon or unknown threat patterns, allowing them to identify vulnerabilities before they become known to the public. It finally empowers organizations with the information needed to get ahead of attackers and take a more proactive approach to address application security risk."

FinTech companies call upon third-party software through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) , which can introduce cybersecurity issues. Third-party software can expose companies to vulnerabilities and weaknesses within software they do not own. Through the use of fuzz testing, companies are able to better understand how the third-party software behaves with their own APIs.

Gartner analyst Dale Gardner predicts the rising need for API Security Testing and Discovery in Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2020. Gardner cites, "APIs are a foundational element of organizations' digital transformation strategies...The growing importance of APIs is leading to an interest in and adoption of testing tools."

Follow ForAllSecure

Blog: https://blog.forallsecure.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forallsecure-inc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForAllSecure

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure Inc. was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. Efficiently and effectively secure critical software with ForAllSecure.

For more information, visit www.forallsecure.com

To learn more, contact [email protected]

Media Contact:

Chelsea Mastilak

ForAllSecure

[email protected]

SOURCE ForAllSecure, Inc.

Related Links

https://forallsecure.com/

