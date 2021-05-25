ForAllSecure's The Hacker Mind Podcast Hits 10,000 Downloads

"The Hacker Mind is about tapping into the secret world of hacking and uncovering the skills needed to hack for a living. We've woven together the anecdotes of prominent hackers like Deviant Ollum , STÖK , and members of Plaid Parliament of Pwning to show that they are all working on the side of good, and are not at all like the negative stereotypes that you see in the media," said Robert Vamosi, CISSP and Host of The Hacker Mind.

In the latest episode , Vamosi is joined by white hat hacker and security wunderkin, Jack Cable, to talk about hacking the Qlocker Ransomeware. In 2017, Cable was first recognized as a force to be reckoned with when he won first place at the Department of Defense's Hack the Air Force challenge. Since then he has won numerous accolades, like being named to TIME's 25 Most Influential Teens of 2018 alongside Billie Ellish and Millie Bobby Brown. Currently a student at Stanford University, Cable has launched Stanford's Bug Bounty program, started his own firm, Lightning Security, and works with the Digital Defense Service.

Future guests include LiveOverflow, Youtuber and hack-fluencer, and Harrison Green, an up and coming hacker and avid CTF player, with more as we head into Hacker Summer Camp in Las Vegas the first week in August.

Follow The Hacker Mind

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Th3H4ck3rm1nd

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. To learn more about how to efficiently and effectively secure mission critical software, please visit www.forallsecure.com

Media Contact

Chelsea Mastilak

ForAllSecure, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE ForAllSecure, Inc.

Related Links

https://forallsecure.com/

