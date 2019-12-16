Forbes Magazine Names James Moore & Company Among America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Moore & Company today announced that Forbes Magazine has recognized the Florida-based CPA and full-service consulting firm as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms. The list included 227 companies, accounting for only 0.5% of the firms in the country, and James Moore & Company was among a more exclusive subgroup of firms to make the list for both tax and accounting.

"We are honored to be included in this select group of the nation's most knowledgeable and effective firms," said Suzanne Forbes, Managing Partner, James Moore & Company. "It's a testament to our highly-professional and committed team and the exceptional clients we serve."

As part of its selection process in collaboration with market research company Statista, Forbes Magazine noted the importance of firms understanding the significant and complex implications of the new federal tax law implemented last year. It also noted that firms must be forward-looking and evaluate and understand how the 2020 presidential election could greatly alter the taxation landscape.

With offices in Gainesville, Daytona Beach, DeLand and Tallahassee, James Moore & Company helps clients build their businesses or nonprofits, plan for retirement, lower tax exposure and more. The firm provides clients with peace-of-mind in a financially complex world.

James Moore & Company has more than 5,000 clients in more than 40 industries in Florida and throughout the country. Click here to learn more about Forbes Magazine's list of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms.

About James Moore



For more than 50 years, James Moore has helped clients in a variety of industries and organizations throughout Florida and around the country build wealth, improve operations, remain in compliance and plan for the future. A full-service regional firm with offices in Florida, James Moore provides auditing, accounting and business consulting services as well as non-traditional offerings such as strategic planning, human resources, process improvement and technology solutions consulting.

SOURCE James Moore